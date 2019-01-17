‘Stuart Little’ comes to life with cast of children

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Following the adventures of a little mouse born into a human family, ‘Stuart Little’ has been delighting children for more than 70 years.
Starting Friday, Jan. 18, you and your family can watch as the novel comes to life on stage.
A cast of children will perform the show at the 2nd Street Stage at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center. Friday and Saturday’s shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s show is at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available here.
