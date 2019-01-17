Seahawks building game plan to stop one of nations top scorers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - For the second time this season, the UNCW men’s basketball team will try to slow down one of the nation’s top scorers.
The Seahawks (7-11, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) are at Hofstra (15-3, 5-0) on Thursday and the Pride are led by senior Justin Wright-Foreman, who is averaging 26.9 points per game, the third-best mark in Division I.
UNCW probably won’t be able to stop Wright-Foreman so it will try to find ways to at least slow him down.
"What you try to do is cut down their percentage and get them out of rhythm,” said UNCW coach C.B. McGrath. “Maybe if he misses a few shots early, that causes them to miss a few later.”
Campbell’s Chris Clemons scored 44 points in a win over the Seahawks in the season opener on Nov. 6. Clemons leads the NCAA in scoring at 29.6 points per game.
