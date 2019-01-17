New diet cuts meats and sugars, adds fruits, nuts and veggies in bid to save the planet

(CNN/Gray News) – Every year, there’s a new diet craze or two (or three).
A new one released this week aims to not only improve your health, but the health of the planet too.
The “planetary health diet” was developed by an international team of scientists and published Wednesday in the medical journal The Lancet.
The diet reduces sugar and red meat consumption by half, while adding more fruits, nuts and vegetables.
It could prevent up to 11.6 million premature deaths without hurting the planet, the scientists behind the plan suggest.
With the global population on track to hit 10 billion people by 2050, they say changes are needed to make sure people change their diets and not harm the planet in doing so.
The five strategies include:
- Incentivizing people to eat healthier
- Shifting global production toward varied crops
- Intensifying agriculture sustainably
- Stricter rules around the governing of oceans and lands
- Reducing food waste
"Designing and operationalizing sustainable food systems that can deliver healthy diets for a growing and wealthier world population presents a formidable challenge,” said Johan Rockström, the executive director at the Stockholm Resilience Centre - a nonprofit, independent research institute specializing in sustainable development and environmental issues.
"It is about behavioral change. It's about technologies. It's about policies. It's about regulations. But we know how to do this."
