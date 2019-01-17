MISSING: Woman last seen at Wilmington shelter post-Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
According to a tweet from the police department, 62-year-old Darlene Yvonne Barnes was last seen at a local shelter after Hurricane Florence struck the area.
Barnes may be using Coleman, Horne, or Mussari as a last name.
No other details about her disappearance have been released.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.