Man wanted for sex crimes in Alamance Co. arrested in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man accused of multiple sex crimes involving children in Alamance County was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New Hanover County Wednesday.
Acting on a request from the U.S. Marshals office in Greensboro, marshals arrested Floyd McCullough, 39, of Hillsborough, at a construction site near Thurgood Road at approximately 1 p.m. Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.
According to court records, McCullough faces the following charges in Alamance County:
- attempted statutory rape of a child by an adult
- three counts of first-degree statutory sex offense
- five counts of indecent liberties with a child
According to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a complaint on Feb. 8, 2018 about the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl. The victim stated that McCullough sexually assaulted her between June 2015 and Jan. 2018.
During the course of the investigation, a second child also reported being sexually assaulted by McCullough.
McCullough was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $270,000 bond and is awaiting transport back to Alamance County.
