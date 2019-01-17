Man wanted for sex crimes in Alamance Co. arrested in New Hanover County

Floyd McCullough
By Jim Gentry | January 17, 2019 at 9:05 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 5:10 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man accused of multiple sex crimes involving children in Alamance County was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New Hanover County Wednesday.

Acting on a request from the U.S. Marshals office in Greensboro, marshals arrested Floyd McCullough, 39, of Hillsborough, at a construction site near Thurgood Road at approximately 1 p.m. Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

According to court records, McCullough faces the following charges in Alamance County:

  • attempted statutory rape of a child by an adult
  • three counts of first-degree statutory sex offense
  • five counts of indecent liberties with a child

According to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a complaint on Feb. 8, 2018 about the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl. The victim stated that McCullough sexually assaulted her between June 2015 and Jan. 2018.

During the course of the investigation, a second child also reported being sexually assaulted by McCullough.

McCullough was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $270,000 bond and is awaiting transport back to Alamance County.

