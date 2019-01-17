Man, 87, dies after spilling fuel on himself, catching on fire

QUINCY, FL (WCTV/Gray News) - Deputies say an 87-year-old man died after his body caught fire while he was refilling his kerosene heater, WCTV reports.
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Tuesday around 4 p.m. ET at the victim’s home. Family members identified the victim as 87-year-old Robert Dennis.
Deputies say Dennis was outside refilling his kerosene heater, when the fuel spilled on him. His body then caught fire.
A woman driving by noticed Dennis on fire and stopped to help him, according to authorities.
The victim was air-lifted to the hospital, where he died Wednesday. Deputies say one-third of his lower body was burned.
The kerosene heater was only feet away from Dennis' home.
Dennis' wife was inside of the house at the time of the incident, unaware of what was happening outside the door.
“He was saving her because he didn’t go in the house. If he had caught the house afire, by nobody being around, they would’ve been in trouble," said Idella Barnes, Dennis' aunt.
Family members are distraught by what happened.
“Oh, just sad because he was fully lit from what they were saying,” Barnes said. “They had to strip him out there in the yard."
A charred baseball cap, burned socks, a pair of boots and other items that looked like clothing pieces were still in the yard Wednesday. Two big burn marks were also visible on the lawn.
Sheriff Morris Young says the woman who stopped to help is a true hero, and Barnes says she’s grateful to that “wonderful person.”
“By taking off her jacket, she went into an ablaze yard where she grabbed him, and she rolled out of the fire. It was just a blessing. I count her as an angel in disguise to be right there on time," said Sgt. Anglie Hightower with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WCTV, Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.