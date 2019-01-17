Man at center of ‘Walking Dead’ security camera footage arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man at the center of a horrifying security camera video that showed him trying to break into a Myrtle Beach woman’s home is now facing charges.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 19-year-old Anthony Salvatore Saporita was arrested Wednesday on a count of first-degree burglary.
According to a police report, officers were called to a home on Foxcroft Lane in Myrtle Beach on Dec. 21 for a suspicious call. A woman told police a man had been banging on her door.
Officers noticed the door was covered in mud, as was her porch, the report stated. There were also small drops of blood near the railing.
As the officer was talking to the victim, he spotted someone laying in a ditch. That person turned out to be the suspect, the report stated.
Police tried talking to the suspect, who began to “thrash around in the ditch,” the report stated. He was also said to be rolling and moaning.
EMS was called and the suspect was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center. He was reportedly unresponsive in the ambulance and at the hospital.
According to the police report, charges were not initially sought due to the suspect being unresponsive on scene.
The woman, Savannah Brotherton, previously told WMBF News she was enjoying a quiet night at home making Christmas cookies when she heard a bang.
“I was standing on the other side of the door with my gun in hand,” Brotherton said. “I thought I was going to have to kill him.”
Brotherton described the scene as something out of “The Walking Dead.” She said the man was covered in mud from head and toe.
