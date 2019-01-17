Kadeem Allen fills stat sheet in first game since signing new contract

FRISCO, TEXAS (WECT) - Former New Hanover High School standout Kadeem Allen filled up the stat sheet in his first game since signing a two-way contract with the New York Knicks.
Allen had 15 points, nine assists, two rebounds and two steals for the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough as they lost 126-108 to the Texas Legends in Frisco, Texas.
In 26 games for Westchester this season, Allen is averaging 14 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.