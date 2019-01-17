GLOW Academy set to open in August

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After breaking ground in May and starting construction in June, Glow Academy, an all-girls school, plans to open its doors in August.
A five-building, 60,000 square foot, 21st century campus resembles a small university. It will include an administrative building, two middle school buildings, a high school building and a media center that has space for culinary activities.
“It’s 12,000 square feet and we’re like a sardine family in that space,” said Todd Godbey, president and CEO of GLOW Academy, about the current GLOW campus.
One reason for the upcoming expansion is the new high school class. The class of 2023 will usher in the 2019-20 school year as the first high school class since the school opened in 2016.
The plan for Godbey and GLOW Academy is to accept 100 students each year until they reach maximum enrollment at 700 students.
GLOW Academy will have an open house to showcase the new campus on Saturday, Jan. 19 at Maides Park from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
