First Alert Forecast: two fronts... a baby Thursday night and a beast Sunday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we're tracking two fronts. One baby front will pass Thursday night with a low shower chance and barely any temperature change. The second front still looks to be a beast for the Cape Fear Region: it will bring a slug of gusty Sunday showers and an unnervingly blustery bout of tumbling temperatures Sunday night. Check out the meteorological raucousness in your First Alert Planning Forecast and, while you do, please consider these key points too:
- More dry times than not... Odds for light to moderate rain peak at 70% Sunday. Most days feature 20% or less chances, though, so if you could slide your plans to another day you’ll probably be fine!
- “People, pets, plants, and pipes” cold... Two multiple-hour stints of temperatures in the lower and middle 20s appear likely for Sunday night and Monday night. Plan to apply extra care!
- Factor in the wind chill... Brisk north and northwest winds will almost certainly plunge wind chill values to the 10s Sunday night and MLK Day morning. Layer up at parades for comfort and safety!
- Tailor your forecast... For possibly slightly modified temperatures and rain chance numbers for your zip code, tap into your free WECT Weather App wherever you are!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.