First Alert Forecast: two fronts... a baby Thursday night and a beast Sunday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we're tracking two fronts. One baby front will pass Thursday night with a low shower chance and barely any temperature change. The second front still looks to be a beast for the Cape Fear Region: it will bring a slug of gusty Sunday showers and an unnervingly blustery bout of tumbling temperatures Sunday night. Check out the meteorological raucousness in your First Alert Planning Forecast and, while you do, please consider these key points too: