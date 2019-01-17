First Alert Forecast: short term warmth ahead of sharp temperature drop

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday evening! Expect a few quick showers this evening with a fast moving system. Your First Alert Weather Team is keeping close tabs on a much stronger system which will work through the Cape Fear Region this weekend. Until then, enjoy plenty of dry time and above normal temperatures in the short term. Looking ahead to next week, expect a sharp drop in highs and lows then a sharp jump by midweek. Check out your First Alert Planning Forecast and please pay special attention to these key points:
- Our next rain maker will take the form of light weekend rain showers. Expect neither flooding nor severe weather, however as cold air spills in stay alert for slick spots on the roads.
- Plenty of dry time... through Friday and Saturday, the risk for a shower will be low until the next low pressure system arrives over the weekend. An Arctic cold front will move through the area
- “People, pets, plants, and pipes” cold... Two multiple-hour stints of temperatures in the lower and middle 20s appear likely for Sunday and Monday nights. Plan to apply extra care!
- Factor in the wind chill... Brisk north and northwest winds will almost certainly plunge wind chill values to the 10s Sunday night and MLK Day morning. Layer up at parades for comfort and safety!
- Tailor your forecast... For possibly slightly modified temperatures and rain chance numbers for your zip code, tap into your free WECT Weather App wherever you are!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.