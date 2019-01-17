First Alert Forecast: short term warmth ahead of sharp temperature drop

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday evening! Expect a few quick showers this evening with a fast moving system. Your First Alert Weather Team is keeping close tabs on a much stronger system which will work through the Cape Fear Region this weekend. Until then, enjoy plenty of dry time and above normal temperatures in the short term. Looking ahead to next week, expect a sharp drop in highs and lows then a sharp jump by midweek. Check out your First Alert Planning Forecast and please pay special attention to these key points: