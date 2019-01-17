Coastal Christian’s Kamron Greene named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Coastal Christian’s Kamron Greene is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior averaged 12 points per game as the Centurions went 2-and-1 last week including wins over conference-rival Harrells Christina and city-rival New Hanover.
Greene has helped led Coastal to a 12-6 record. Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.