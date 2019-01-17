Celebrating the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Celebrating the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was scheduled to speak in Wilmington on the night he was assassinated. (Source: The Associated Press)
By Kim Ratcliff | January 17, 2019 at 12:18 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 4:42 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Scheduled events:

January 18 - 6:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. banquet

Hotel Ballast, 301 North Water Street, Wilmington

Tickets $60 Click here to purchase

January 19 - 10 a.m.

Re-dedication of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bypass

South entrance into Burgaw (Highway 117 bypass)

Reception to follow

Arts Council Building. 108 East Wilmington Street, Burgaw

January 19 - 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Free Family fun day at the MLK center, 401 South 8th Street, Wilmington

There will be games, face painting, displays, drinks, and more..

January 21 - 11 a.m.

MLK Day parade - downtown Wilmington. Click here for details and the parade route

MLK Day parade - Elizabethtown, 11 a.m. starting at 805 West Broad Street. Professional boxer James “Bonecrusher” Smith will be the grand marshal.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.