Celebrating the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
Scheduled events:
January 18 - 6:30 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. banquet
Hotel Ballast, 301 North Water Street, Wilmington
Tickets $60 Click here to purchase
January 19 - 10 a.m.
Re-dedication of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bypass
South entrance into Burgaw (Highway 117 bypass)
Reception to follow
Arts Council Building. 108 East Wilmington Street, Burgaw
January 19 - 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Free Family fun day at the MLK center, 401 South 8th Street, Wilmington
There will be games, face painting, displays, drinks, and more..
January 21 - 11 a.m.
MLK Day parade - downtown Wilmington. Click here for details and the parade route
MLK Day parade - Elizabethtown, 11 a.m. starting at 805 West Broad Street. Professional boxer James “Bonecrusher” Smith will be the grand marshal.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.