Town of Oak Island seeking someone to run new pier complex

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - Have aspirations to work next to an 880-foot pier that juts out into the Atlantic Ocean? If so, the Town of Oak Island wants to hear from you.
Through January, the town is accepting applications from lessees for the pier complex that includes a newly renovated 1,400 square foot restaurant and arcade. The lessee would also oversee a new event space.
Oak Island plans to run the nearby tackle shop on its own. It will require several full-time and part-time employees.
The pier is undergoing a $2 million renovation project. Hurricane Matthew battered the structure in 2016 and the pier was deemed unfit for human occupancy in March 2017.
The town hopes to lease at least the restaurant by March. According to the town’s website, it is looking to charge $3,000 per month to rent the space.
Interested parties can submit a proposal for the Oak Island Pier Complex at town hall by Feb. 7.
