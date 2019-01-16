Plans submitted for Starbucks near New Hanover Regional Medical Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center employees could soon be able to make a short walk to get Starbucks coffee.
Plans were submitted to the City of Wilmington on Wednesday for a Starbucks at the corner of S. 16th Street and Hospital Plaza Dr.
The plans call for a 2,510-square-foot building, which would seat 75 people. There would also be 24 parking spots for the business.
The city’s Technical Review Committee is scheduled to considers the plans during its Jan. 31 meeting.
