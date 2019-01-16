New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says car break-ins have risen significantly

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - They may be lurking in your neighborhood, ready to break in to your car.
A spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said there has been a significant increase in car break-ins in the area..
According to Lieutenant Jerry Brewer, there were almost 20 car break-ins in December. That was up from an average of around 10 in previous months.
The reason for the break-ins, he said, is simple. In almost every case, people forget to lock their cars or even leave their keys in the vehicle.
“We would implore people, A. lock the car, but B. take the keys out of it,” Brewer said. “Your best deterrent is yourself. Lock your car. Make sure your keys aren’t in it, and that’s going to be your best deterrent."
According to Brewer, the crimes are mostly in the northern part of the county near Kings Grant and Porters Neck.
“The process of, 'Oh, they’ll just break my window’ is not true. It’s a numbers game," Brewer said. “They simply go car to car, pull up on doors until they get one unlocked, and unfortunately, a lot of people leave them unlocked.”
Lisa Gilligan said she and her husband were vigilant about locking their cars, but the one time they didn’t, a vehicle was stolen.
“We feel like it’s a really safe neighborhood. They have community watch. Everybody looks out for everybody," she said. “You don’t really think that this is going to happen to you, so it’s just critical to keep your doors locked at all times and keep an eye out for your neighbors and for each other.”
Brewer echoed Gilligan’s sentiment and said it may sound obvious, but lock up, no matter where you are.
“You ran an errand. You went to Home Depot," Brewer said. “'Yeah, uh huh, did you lock your car? Yeah, of course.'”
“Home is where they’re breaking in, not at Home Depot during the day.”
He said most of the break-ins have happened at night.
In Gilligan’s case, the suspect used a spare key in the car for emergencies to make a getaway. Her case is under investigation. Officers found Gilligan’s car, but not the suspect.
Four cars have been stolen this year; 28 were reported stolen in all of 2018.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.