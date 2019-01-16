2 fifth-graders planned to murder classmate, Florida police say

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV/Gray News) - Police say two students at a Florida elementary school have been arrested and suspended after allegedly plotting to kill one of their classmates.
The incident occurred at Roberts Elementary School in Tallahassee on Friday after school. Roberts Elementary principal Kim McFarland sent a letter home to parents last week detailing the incident.
Leon County Schools also released a statement.
According to the police report, two fifth grade students, ages 10 and 11, plotted to murder an 11-year-old classmate.
School officials were first made aware of the incident when a child came forward and told a teacher that two students were planning to fight a third student and had brought weapons to the school.
The report also states that when news of the plot came to light, staff pulled the victim aside.
The report says that’s when the victim told a staff member that he knew the suspects were going to kill him. When asked how he knew that, the student said several other students had told him throughout the day.
The student also said he had been bullied over the last month by the students and one of them approached him and made a threat to kill him just a few days prior. On the day of the incident, the student said he was told to meet another student after school in a “secret hideout at the garden,” where he heard something was being planned.
The students in question were pulled aside before that meeting occurred.
As a result of the investigation, officials obtained the backpack of one of the accused students. Inside the backpack, the school principal found several tools, including a pair of pliers, a Leatherman Tool with a three-inch blade, a pipe wrench, a pair of Kleins, and a white baseball-style glove.
The report says both students were questioned and denied plotting to kill the victim, with one of the students saying they only wanted to speak with the boy about a rumor being spread around the school.
Following the initial investigation, both students were arrested and suspended.
The Tallahassee Police Department said the students are charged with conspiracy to commit battery and possession of weapons on school grounds.
