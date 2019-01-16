Community members in Whiteville want solution to flooding problems

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - Four months after Hurricane Florence, some business owners are still rebuilding their shops.
Some of those business owners showed up at a meeting Tuesday with state and local leaders, urging less talk and more action when it comes to flooding in Whiteville.
Representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers, State Emergency Management and the Department of Agriculture listened to about 40 community members who said they’re fed up with the flooding. Florence flooded the entire downtown, forcing business owners to gut their buildings.
Those who spoke at the meeting recommended buying out stores south of the downtown area to turn it back into green space and swamp, continue cleaning out streams and swamps and possibly even building a levee.
Rick Edwards lives in the city. He said a solution needs to come, and quick.
“I think the people in this city, and in this county, are ready to act as a team, to come together as a team to make something happen because we’re running out of time," Edwards said. “We’re drowning. Columbus County and Whiteville are actually drowning.”
North Carolina Director of Emergency Management Michael Sprayberry says there’s no one size fits all solution to stop flooding.
“I think it’s going to take some careful analysis," Sprayberry said. “The first thing that we need to take a look at is the streams and swamps and try to clear debris and sediment out, but that’s an expensive proposition. It’s also something that you have to maintain.
"I think that’s a first step, but here’s the thing: I don’t think it’s any one thing. I think it’s lots of little things.”
Money is perhaps the biggest hurdle for these potential projects. They would most likely be paid for using federal money, but that’s no guarantee.
Sprayberry said emergency management doesn’t have money appropriated to pay for the projects. He said the city should work with the Corp of Engineers to see what programs can help with flood-proofing the area.
Engineers like Justin Webb with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service said a levee could take years to build, and would require numerous permits. Webb is working with Whiteville’s public works director and the county to find debris and sedimentation buildup in swamps and streams that could hurt water flow. He said clearing the water ways will alleviate flooding, but not solve it.
Edward Davis, the director of the Columbus County Water Conservation District, recommended buying out businesses downtown and returning the area back to its natural wetlands.
Several people in attendance told leaders they want things fixed as soon as possible because the flooding is getting worse with each major storm.
“We’ve been reacting long enough,” one community member said.
“We must work as a team and get the proper people, the human resources together, as we did today with the state representatives that were here," Edwards added. “I think what we’ve done today here in Columbus County is make a baby step.”
City leaders have used grants after Hurricane Matthew to help with storm water drainage problems. They’re working on seven projects that include widening pipes, and are asking for more money to help with Hurricane Florence-related flooding.
Edwards said he now wants to see a water commission formed. It would be a group of people who will follow up with state leaders to make sure changes are made.
