FOUND: Wilmington police say missing teen has been located

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington Police Department said a teen who has been missing for over a week has been located and is safe.
Thomas Sebastian Jameson, 17, had previously been missing since Jan. 8.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, Jameson was last seen at Hoggard High School.
The department tweeted Friday evening that Jameson has been located safe.
Jameson’s mother, Claire, posted in the WECT:Community Voice Facebook group thanking the community for their help during the search.
“Thomas Jameson has come home! Thank you for all your support and messages, every single one was appreciated,” Claire wrote.
