Missing Sunset Beach man found dead in golf course pond

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WECT) - A missing man who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert was found dead in a pond at a Sunset Beach golf course Friday morning.
According to Chief Kenneth J. Klamar of the Sunset Beach Police Department, officers were notified just before 10 a.m. that a body was found floating face down in a golf course pond in the city limits of Sunset Beach.
Investigators believe the body is that of Paul Milton Simms of Sunset Beach who was reported missing on Jan. 9 near the same area. They do not suspect any foul play.
The body is being sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy and positive identification.
The investigation is ongoing.
A Silver Alert had previously been issued for Simms who reportedly fled from police as they approached him on foot on Jan. 9. in the area of Ingram Planetarium.
Simms' family indicated to police they he may have been in need of medical attention at the time.
