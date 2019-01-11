Groundbreaking ceremony held for new downtown Wilmington hotel

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Construction on a new hotel in downtown Wilmington is in its early stages, as a groundbreaking ceremony formally launched the project Friday.
The 125-room Aloft Hotel will be located at 501 Nutt St. as part of a renovation of the Coastline Convention Center.
It will feature a bar named WXYZ and rooftop dining in addition to work and meeting space. The space will be available for public and private events.
Plans for the hotel will maintain the facade of the historic Coastline Center, while adding thousands of square feet of new amenities.
Mayor Bill Saffo and the Wilmington City Council along with New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple joined developers in the ceremonial moving of earth.
Saffo said after years of projects like the Aloft space struggling to get off the ground, getting to be part of the groundbreaking was exciting.
“It’s great to see the revitalization of downtown Wilmington," Saffo said. “As a person who grew up here, and seeing this town when it had a lot of vibrancy in downtown, and to see that vibrancy come back, that excitement come back, it’s just an exciting time for downtown Wilmington.”
Developers said the hotel should be finished by mid 2020.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.