NHRMC stations Airlink helicopter at Novant Health

BOLIVIA, NC (WECT) - Patients in Brunswick County now will have quicker access to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and other trauma centers.
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and New Hanover Regional Medical Center have partnered to station an AirLink helicopter at the Brunswick hospital.
“Patients in need of help aren’t focused on county lines,” said John Gizdic, NHRMC’s president and CEO. “This partnership illustrates how health systems can work together to get patients to the right level of care at the right time.”
“Novant Health is committed to getting patients the help they need in the most critical situations,” added Shelbourn Stevens, president of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. “We are proud to partner with New Hanover Regional Medical Center to provide this new service to our community and help ensure patients receive the care they need as quickly as possible.”
This will be the third Airlink helicopter stationed in the region. NHRMC already has helicopters stationed outside of Jacksonville and in Whiteville. An NHRMC VitaLink transport vehicle will also be stationed at Brunswick Medical Center for use when air service is not available.
“We are thrilled to improve access for patients with time-sensitive illnesses and injuries in Brunswick and surrounding counties by partnering with the hospital to base AirLink at Brunswick Medical Center,” said William Powers, IV, MD, medical director of AirLink/VitaLink Critical Care Transport. “We see this more rapid access to the critical care resources available on AirLink saving more lives.”
