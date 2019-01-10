‘I pray every day for the Lord to use me:’ SC FedEx delivery driver recounts chance meeting with stranger on a delivery route

YORK COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A South Carolina woman’s passionate and heartfelt video after an encounter with a woman on her delivery route and her message to help others in need has gone viral, with the video amassing more than 14 million views.
Amanda Riggan, a full-time FedEx driver and a member of Hungry Heroes, a group that donates food to first responders, military and veterans groups in York County and the surrounding area, says she delivered two packages to a woman and struck up a quick conversation with her about the recent holiday season.
“Game changer. Please watch,” she wrote in her post on Jan. 3.
The woman, who Riggan did not name, said it had been a tough holiday season for her family with her husband having cancer. She said the small talk continued for a bit more before she left, continuing on her route - but she could not get this woman off of her mind.
“I drove off, my heart’s pounding,” Riggan said. “I do, probably, 20 more stops and I have to go back.”
Riggan said despite her busy, on-the-go job, she said she went back to the woman’s home, knocked on her door and asked if she could pray with her. The woman tearfully accepted and Riggan said she prayed for her and her family.
“The point of this is a lot of people want the Lord to use them,” Riggan said. “And for me as an example, I pray every day for the Lord to use me. But when he’s trying to use you, or when you feel that call and that tug on your heartstrings, do you move your feet? Do you move? Because I easily - I have 100 stops - I easily could have gone about the rest of my day just thinking about it. So, when you feel those tugs on your heartstrings, and you feel like you need to do this, stop and do it.”
Riggan said the woman responded with the most genuine hug she’d ever received - and she wanted to help her out of her loneliness.
“When He’s giving you a chance, do it,” Riggan said. “If not, you’re going to continue to think about it and think about it and regret it. So, be sure you know what you’re praying for when you’re praying.”
