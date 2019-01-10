‘I pray every day for the Lord to use me:’ SC FedEx delivery driver recounts chance meeting with stranger on a delivery route

“The point of this is a lot of people want the Lord to use them,” Riggan said. “And for me as an example, I pray every day for the Lord to use me. But when he’s trying to use you, or when you feel that call and that tug on your heartstrings, do you move your feet? Do you move? Because I easily - I have 100 stops - I easily could have gone about the rest of my day just thinking about it. So, when you feel those tugs on your heartstrings, and you feel like you need to do this, stop and do it.”