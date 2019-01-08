Mark Harris runs from reporters at government building in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Republican Mark Harris ran from a group of reporters and set off a fire alarm at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government building Monday night.
Harris is currently leading Democrat Dan McCready in the race to win North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.
Reporters were waiting for Harris outside of a Mecklenburg County GOP meeting.
At least ten minutes after the meeting ended Harris took off at the same time as a large group of people and headed for an emergency staircase.
Reporters then trying to access the staircase were blocked by someone claiming to be a county employee.
While walking down the staircase the fire alarm went off when the ground level floor door was opened.
Harris then could be seen running across the street before he got into his car and drove away.
