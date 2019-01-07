Deadline approaches to apply for specialty plates that show love for one NC beach town

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - You can be one of the first to have a Wrightsville Beach specialty license plate.
The town needs to place a minimum initial order of 300 plates to move forward.
The deadline is Feb. 1, 2019.
The cost is $20 for a specialty plate and $50 for a personalized specialty plate. These fees are in addition to annual vehicle registration tax and fees.
Once the town gets at least 300, Wrightsville Beach will send a payment to the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles along with the application for the specialty plates.
The DMV will forward along the town’s request to the NC General Assembly for approval. If approved, the town will give the DMV a list of purchasers and their applications so the DMV can issue plates to each purchaser.
Those who want the plates do not have to live in Wrightsville Beach.
For more information on how the process works, call Katie Ryan at (910) 256-7925 or email kryan@towb.org.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.