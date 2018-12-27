Surf City hosting dune restoration day using recycled Christmas trees

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) -The Town of Surf City has collected more than 500 Christmas trees to help repair sand dunes that were washed out by Hurricane Florence.
“It’s really important for this year because of being hit by that storm," Parks and Recreation Director Chad Merritt said. “We’ve lost so much beach. Anything that we can do right now is a big help.”
For the past several weeks residents have piled up their trees at town hall. On Saturday, the town will host a beach sweep and dune restoration project from noon-3 p.m. at the Roland Avenue access.
“This is an inexpensive way to help the dunes,” said Merritt. “These trees would normally be burned, thrown away or dumped. The trees are natural. They biodegrade once they get into the dunes, dunes builds over top and they essentially disappear overtime.”
If you are interested in participating, bring gloves, pickers, hammers and cordless drills.
