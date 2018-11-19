First Alert Forecast: quick shower chances but mostly dry leading into Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi on a Monday and thanks for trusting your First Alert Forecast! Two transient low pressure systems will wring-out non-zero rain chances early this Thanksgiving week: one with scattered moderate showers early Monday and another with spotty light showers early Tuesday. Most times and places ought to have honest-to-goodness 0% rain chances through the holiday, though. Your First Alert Planning Forecast for the Wilmington zone is posted here. If you’re farther inland or at the beach or traveling, don’t worry: your WECT Weather App has you covered with a forecast tailored for you!