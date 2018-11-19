Columbus County Sheriff to ask for recount of sheriff’s race

COLUMBUS CO., NC (WECT) - Elections on the state and local levels were almost two weeks ago, but some races aren’t quite over.
Columbus County Sheriff Lewis Hatcher will ask board of elections officials in the county Monday for a recount of the sheriff’s race.
According to the Columbus County News Reporter, Hatcher lost to Republican Jody Greene by 43 votes. That amount is less than one percent of the total number of votes cast, making a Hatcher’s request for a recount allowed.
This comes after several ballot problems on election night and during canvassing. One ballot style wasn’t delivered on time to a Tabor City precinct on election day, thus prolonging the voting process for about two hours.
Additionally, while sorting through provisional ballots, the board realized one of the ballots was not in their possession.
Stay tuned to WECT as we continue to cover this story and others that revolve around the 2018 elections.
