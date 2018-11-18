Woman hopes to bring holiday shop for Florence victims to the Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After hearing an upsetting exchange in a Walmart store, a Wallace woman is hoping to make Christmas brighter for those hit hardest by Hurricane Florence.
Peggy Hatcher says she was shopping in Walmart when she overheard a young girl ask her mother if they could purchase a Christmas gift for the girl’s sister. The mother was forced to explain that due to Hurricane Florence, the family did not have the money to do so this year.
“I did not suffer financial loss during this hurricane,” said Hatcher." But it did something to my spirit. It did that to a lot of people. But a lot of people suffered financial loss. They lost everything. Christmas is such a special time.
In hopes of making Christmas special for those who may not have the means to do so this year, Hatcher wants to open a Christmas gift shop so Florence Victims can buy gifts for loved ones without any cost.
“What can I do? Well, I have a lot of things. I don’t have a lot of money, but I have a lot of things so I though well, I can’t put a roof over their heads, and I can’t feed their bodies, but I can feed their spirits. I want to create a gift shop. I want to create a place where people can come and I want it to look like Christmas, I want it to feel like the holidays. I want people to come in there and forget about everything bad even if it’s only for 10 minutes,” Hatcher said.
The former consignment store owner has lots of new bags, jewelry, scarves and other accessories she is looking to give away.
“Bring the children, have Santa Claus, music. And if someone had a building, I know it’s asking a lot, if they had a building or a storefront they would be willing to donate just for a couple of weeks it would mean so much I think to a lot of people," she said.
Her post on the WECT Community Voice Facebook Page had a lot of support, but she is still looking for someone to donate a building or storefront for about two weeks.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.