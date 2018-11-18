UNCW Continues their dominance at home with a win against GRAND CANYON 77-55

UNCW Continues their dominance at home with a win against GRAND CANYON 77-55
The Seahawks, who have posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season, improved to 3-1 on the season while Lopes dropped to 1-2 with their second straight defeat.
November 17, 2018 at 11:21 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 11:21 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Redshirt senior guard Shrita Parker led four UNCW players in double figures with a game-high 19 points as the Seahawks came up victorious over Grand Canyon to earn a 77-55 victory at Trask Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

This is Parker’s fourth straight game that she has scored in double figures including a 3-for-5 performance from three-point range, while contributing a career-high five steals.

UNCW begins a two-game road swing on Tuesday, Nov. 20, with an 11 a.m. matchup at North Carolina Central.

It will be the 11th all-time meeting between the Seahawks and the Eagles.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.