UNCW Continues their dominance at home with a win against GRAND CANYON 77-55

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Redshirt senior guard Shrita Parker led four UNCW players in double figures with a game-high 19 points as the Seahawks came up victorious over Grand Canyon to earn a 77-55 victory at Trask Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.
This is Parker’s fourth straight game that she has scored in double figures including a 3-for-5 performance from three-point range, while contributing a career-high five steals.
UNCW begins a two-game road swing on Tuesday, Nov. 20, with an 11 a.m. matchup at North Carolina Central.
It will be the 11th all-time meeting between the Seahawks and the Eagles.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.