Thanksgiving dinner for military members and first responders

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Warrior Family Ministries will provide a Thanksgiving dinner for veterans, active military members, first responders and their families on Thursday, November 22.
Volunteers will be serving food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their headquarters at 610-A South College Rd, and delivering to-go boxes for those who are not able to attend.
The organization says it’s their fourth year serving Thanksgiving dinner.
Warrior Family Ministries says they still are in need of pre-cooked food donations for the event, including turkeys, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, and more.
If you’re interested in volunteering at the event, or making food for the dinner, organizers ask that you call ahead at 910-769-2490.
