Support The Port hosts a pre-Thanksgiving feast

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Thanksgiving in Wilmington kicked off a bit early this year thanks to the help of a local foundation.
Support The Port Inc., alongside the Black Arts Alliance, will be hosting “SupPORTflix And Chill” this Sunday evening.
The goal is to treat the community before Thanksgiving, especially those impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Food will be provided by local Latin-American establishment Savorez, with and a few more local restaurants helping out.
Additionally, attendees will be treated to a free screening of the 1997 film “Soul Food" and entered into a Thanksgiving feast giveaway.
The event takes place between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Sportsman Club located on Castle Street. The film starts at 4:30 p.m. and the giveaway starts at 6 p.m.
