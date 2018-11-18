Local LGBTQ activist passes away

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Ryan Lee Burris, a Wilmington activist for LGBTQ rights, has passed away at the age of 37.
Burris' hometown was Wilson, North Carolina but he has been a Wilmington resident for a number of years.
Burris was apart of a number of local political and social groups during his time in Wilmington. These include being the former Chair of Cape Fear Equality, former Co-Chair of the Wilmington Stonewall Democrats, and former Vice President of the Congressional District 7 LGBT Democrats.
Most recently, Burris was an active member of the Human Rights Campaign.
A number of people have been paying their respects and sharing memories of Ryan on his personal Facebook page.
