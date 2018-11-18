Iraq's president meets Saudi king after visiting rival Iran

In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman, right, walks with with Iraqi President Barham Salih, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Salman met with Salih a day after the Iraqi official visited the kingdom's rival, Iran. Salih's back-to-back visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia reflect the delicate balance Iraq seeks to maintain in a region where its two powerful neighbors are battling for supremacy. (AP Photo/Saudi Press Agency)