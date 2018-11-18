First Alert Forecast: Comfortable temperatures and plenty of dry time leading up to Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Dry high pressure will move offshore today allowing for a weak system to bring a few passing showers overnight into Monday. Expect a brief warm up as temperatures will run closer to normal in the coming days, ahead of the next cold front.
Following last week’s soaking rains, the National Weather Service has hoisted Flood warnings for several rivers in the Lower Cape Far Region, including the Cape Fear River in Bladen County and the Lumber River in Robeson County until further notice. Minor and moderate flooding is forecast to continue through early next week.
As you take a look at your 7 day planning forecast, please notice the following:
- One of the biggest travel days of the year, Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving will have a favorable commuting forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and a near zero chance for showers.
- Your Thanksgiving Day is cookin' up plenty of sunshine! During cooking time temperatures will grow from the 40s into the 50s, near 60 by eating time - enjoy!
- Expect a brief warm up to start the week. A cold front will work through cooling temperatures midweek, then another warm up will be in place by the end of the week.
- A dry stretch of weather will prevail through much of the week ahead through Thanksgiving. The risk for showers will increase Friday into Saturday as an area of low pressure arrives.
- The 7-day forecast shown here reflects the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington zone. Your WECT Weather app can provide you a customized forecast for wherever you’re headed for the holidays.
