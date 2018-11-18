First Alert Forecast: brief warm up, shower chance ahead of nice Thanksgiving week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday morning to you! Dry high pressure will move offshore today allowing for a weak system to bring a few passing showers overnight into Monday. Expect a brief warm up as temperatures will run closer to normal in the coming days, ahead of the next cold front.
Following last week’s soaking rains, the National Weather Service has hoisted Flood warnings for several rivers in the Lower Cape Far Region, including the Cape Fear River in Bladen County and the Lumber River in Robeson County until further notice. Minor and moderate flooding is forecast to continue through early next week.
As you take a look at your 7 day planning forecast into Thanksgiving Day, please notice the following:
- One of the biggest travel days of the year, Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving will have a favorable commuting forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and a near zero chance for showers.
- Daily high temperatures will mainly be in the 50s and 60s. Nighttime lows will fall into the 40s with a few chilly 30s. On nights with clear skies, some patchy frost will possible mainly for inland areas.
- A dry stretch of weather will prevail through much of the week ahead, for your Thanksgiving and beyond! The chance for stray showers will near 10-20% at best by the weekend.
- The 7-day forecast shown here reflects the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington zone. Your WECT Weather app can provide you a customized forecast for wherever you’re headed for the holidays.
In the Tropics, no tropical storms are forecast to form in the next five days. The end of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season is technically November 30, but it’s possible for a storm to form out of season. We will continue to monitor the Tropics and let you know if any activity develops.
