A few honorary Oscars firsts at this year's Governors Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first Oscars of awards season will be bestowed Sunday.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is honoring a few Hollywood legends who have as yet missed out on Oscar gold at the 10th annual Governors Awards.
Honorary Oscar recipients include actress Cicely Tyson , composer Lalo Schifrin and publicist Marvin Levy . Producing titans Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will also be receiving the first Irving G. Thalberg Memorial award since Francis Ford Coppola received his in 2010.
The starry, untelevised event is often a who's who of the entertainment industry and Oscar hopefuls for the forthcoming season.
The academy says it has canceled red carpet interviews at the event due to wildfires in California, including a blaze that prompted the evacuation of numerous celebrities in Southern California.