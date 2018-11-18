A few honorary Oscars firsts at this year's Governors Awards

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, the film academy is preparing to honor the careers of a few Hollywood legends who have as yet missed out on Oscar gold at the 10th annual Governors Awards. Honorary Oscar recipients include actress Cicely Tyson, composer Lalo Schifrin and publicist Marvin Levy. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) (Matt Sayles)
By LINDSEY BAHR | November 18, 2018 at 10:38 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 10:38 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first Oscars of awards season will be bestowed Sunday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is honoring a few Hollywood legends who have as yet missed out on Oscar gold at the 10th annual Governors Awards.

Honorary Oscar recipients include actress Cicely Tyson , composer Lalo Schifrin and publicist Marvin Levy . Producing titans Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will also be receiving the first Irving G. Thalberg Memorial award since Francis Ford Coppola received his in 2010.

The starry, untelevised event is often a who's who of the entertainment industry and Oscar hopefuls for the forthcoming season.

The academy says it has canceled red carpet interviews at the event due to wildfires in California, including a blaze that prompted the evacuation of numerous celebrities in Southern California.

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, Cicely Tyson, a cast member in "Last Flag Flying," poses at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. Tyson is finally getting her Oscar 45 years after her first and only nomination. Tyson is being celebrated Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at the 10th annual Governors Awards in Hollywood alongside publicist Marvin Levy and composer Lalo Schifrin. Tyson has won Emmys, a Tony, been a Kennedy Center honoree and was given a Presidential Medal of Freedom, but says that she is grateful to the film academy’s board for the honor. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
This undated photo provided by Amblin Partners shows Marvin Levy. Marvin Levy is one of the most respected publicists working in Hollywood and this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, he’ll become the first ever in his branch to receive an honorary Oscar statuette. (Andrew Macpherson via AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, Argentina's composer Lalo Schifrin poses before the screening of "Dirty Harry" by director Clint Eastwood, in Paris. Schifrin has been nominated for six Academy Awards and gone home empty handed every time until now. The Argentinian musician behind the iconic themes for "Mission: Impossible" and "Dirty Harry" will be accepting an honorary Oscar this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Governors Awards in Hollywood, alongside actress Cicely Tyson and publicist Marvin Levy. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Argentina's composer Lalo Schifrin gestures as he arrives before being awarded Commandeur in the Arts and Letters order by French Culture and Communication minister Audrey Azoulay in Paris. Schifrin has been nominated for six Academy Awards and gone home empty handed every time until now. The Argentinian musician behind the iconic themes for "Mission: Impossible" and "Dirty Harry" will be accepting an honorary Oscar this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Governors Awards in Hollywood, alongside actress Cicely Tyson and publicist Marvin Levy. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
