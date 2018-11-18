Columbus Co. man killed in U.S. Virgin Islands while performing hurricane recovery work

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - 33-year-old Whiteville native Derrick Lynn Cribb was pronounced dead after being the victim of a shooting in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night at a bar on the east side of the Saint Croix island.
Three masked individuals entered the establishment with guns and demanded all the patrons lay on the ground. According to eyewitness reports, Cribb may have been intoxicated and believed the situation to be a prank.
After firing a number of warning shots in the air, one of the individuals fatally shot Cribb. They proceeded to steal money from the cash register and immediately fled the scene.
Authorities are currently looking for the getaway vehicle used in the shooting, a blue Jeep Wrangler, as it may also be connected to a home invasion that occurred earlier in the week.
Cribb had relocated to the area to work for a firm hired by the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority to perform hurricane recovery work in the territory.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
