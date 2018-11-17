Yard sales November 17

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
New Hanover County
7 a.m. - ? NO early birds please
635 Laveen Way, Wilmington
HUGE YARD SALE! Can’t miss Multi home yard sale! Furniture, house decor, clothes, toys, baby clothes, pet supplies and MORE..
7 a.m. - ?
4817 Lord Nance Court, Wilmington (Kings Grant)
Desk and chair, Camping Equipment, Bedroom set, kitchen table & 4 chairs Linens for queen & twin, towels, books , living room furniture, artificial plants, photos & frames, 42″ Protron TV, Holiday decorations, Artificial Christmas tree with lights
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
9717 River Road, Wilmington
Kitchen supplies, furniture, house decor, office supplies (moving sale!!)
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
4516 Pine Hollow Drive, Wilmington
Housewares, clothes, kids toys, desk, Bow Flex Extreme
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
6509 Zephyr Court, Wilmington
China, crystal, decorative dishes and bowls, toys, and miscellaneous household items
8 a.m. - 1 p.m. No early birds!
1706 N Kerr Avenue, Wilmington
Whirlpool washer and dryer, Electric cook stove, small appliances, damaged mobile home to be moved and much much more!
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
3887 Merestone Drive, Wilmington
Prices slashed! All solid wood furniture made in USA and hand finished in Wilmington.
Like new sofa ( rarely used) , 36″ X 72″ X 18″ armoire. coffee table, 6 drawer dresser with mirror and 2 small drawers, small and large framed art, household goods, 36″ flat screen TV, Kenwood stereo, DVD players
Columbus County
7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
4825 Peacock Road, Whiteville
Clothes, Jewelry, Christmas & Home decorations, Dishes & Dish Sets, Kitchen Items, Porcelain & Vinyl Dolls, Toys, Lamps, Picture Frames, Bedspreads, Jewelry Vanity, Collectibles, & Much More!
Brunswick County
7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
97 Cronly Road, Delco
Recliner, chairs storage bench, dresser, Christmas items, dishes, bedroom set, lamps, men’s jackets, leather motorcycle jacket
9 a.m. - ? No Early Birds!
8122 Rachel Wynd, Leland (Carol Lynn Estates)
Highway 17, South, 3 miles after Walmart on right. Watch for signs and balloons.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
1547 Maple Circle, Ocean Isle Beach (Branchwood Village)
Multi family - household items, clothes, furniture, luggage, books, the list can go on and on
