UNCW men’s basketball signs two recruits

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball received National Letters of Intent from Jake Boggs and Imajae Dodd.
“We’re very excited about Jake and Imajae,” said McGrath in a UNCW news release. “We saw them early and tracked their progress over the last year. We have great hopes that they will develop and be very successful at UNCW.
Boggs, a 6-7, 185-pound forward from Carmel Christian High School in Charlotte, averaged 4.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks
The 6-7, 235-pound Dodd, helped lead the Greene Central’s Rams to a 54-9 record over the last two seasons.
