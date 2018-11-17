Two dead in Friday afternoon wreck on US 74

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Two elderly women were killed Friday in a vehicle accident on US 74 in Lake Waccamaw.
Trooper Ransom with the NC Highway Patrol said driver Zella White, 90, and passenger Clara Campbell, 83, died in the wreck near the intersection of 74 and State Road 1735. Both women are from the Clarkton area, Ransom said.
Around 3 p.m., White pulled a 2014 Kia Soul into the path of a 2018 Hyundai Genesis driven by George Beck, who was traveling east on 74 with his wife, Barbara, in the passenger seat.
Ransom said George Beck was treated for his injuries and Barbara Beck will likely remain in Columbus Regional Hospital overnight.
No charges are expected to be filed.
