No. 7 North Carolina beats Tennessee Tech 108-58

UNC: Woods' play was perhaps the most encouraging development. Coach Roy Williams has been looking for Woods and freshman starter Coby White to provide steady play at the point after the departure of former Final Four most outstanding player Joel Berry II. Woods is a gifted athlete who arrived at UNC known as a YouTube dunking sensation, but he had struggled to find a steady role. On Friday night, at least, the junior looked comfortable finding teammates in transition and even hit a 3-pointer - only the third of his career and first since November 2016.