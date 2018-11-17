Kure Beach hosts annual holiday market

People gathering at Kure Beach pier for the annual holiday market
KURE BEACH, NC (WECT) - The town of Kure Beach began hosting it’s 6th Annual Holiday Market this weekend.

Over 30 local vendors set up shop at the event. Additionally, some food trucks were on-site, including The T’Geaux Boys and Poor Piggy’s BBQ & Catering.

The town also has a Toys For Tots donation center with a raffle drawing held afterwards

The market is located at Ocean Front Park and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an additional day listed for Saturday November 24.

Absolutely beautiful morning for the 6th Annual Holiday Market today. Come on down!

