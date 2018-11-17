Going bald for a cause: Shave for Sean event raises money for childhood cancer research

“It’s really cool that they’ll do it," Fleming said. "A lot of times people don’t realize the significance of what it means to shave but some of what we experienced with Sean is we would go into the grocery store and they would realize something was wrong with him. And people would literally move out of the way or avoid the isle he was in because they knew he wasn’t okay. So when you shave, especially for a woman, you get to experience what these kids experience. And for anybody to do that voluntarily is amazing.”