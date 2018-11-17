First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool and dry weekend in store

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday morning! Strong high pressure continues to dominate the forecast narrative through the weekend, providing plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. Temperatures and rain chances will be slightly higher early next week ahead of our next cold front, but much of the holiday week features benign and fall-like weather.
Your 7-Day forecast below highlights a few key takeaways:
- Daily high temperatures will mainly be in the 60s or upper 50s. Nighttime lows will fall into the 40s with a few chilly 30s. On nights with clear skies, and calm winds, patchy frost will be possible, especially for inland areas.
-One of the biggest travel days of the year, Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, will have a favorable commuting forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and a low chance for showers.
-Thanksgiving Day features sunshine and 40s to start, and clouds and 60s to finish. Virtually many times and places during the day will be dry.
NOTE: The 7-day forecast shown here reflects the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington zone. Your WECT Weather app can provide you a customized forecast for wherever you’re headed for the holidays. You can also check out your 10-day forecast into Thanksgiving weekend.
In the tropics, no tropical storms are forecast to form in the next five days. The end of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season is technically November 30, but its possible for a storm to form out of season. We will continue to monitor the tropics and let you know if any activity develops.
Have a great day!
- Gabe
