First Alert Forecast: Comfortable, crisp and dry through the holiday week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Dry high pressure will move offshore Sunday allowing for a weak system to bring a few passing showers Sunday night into Monday. Also, expect a brief warm up as temperatures will run closer to normal Sunday and Monday ahead of the next cold front.
Following the previous week’s soaking rains, The National Weather Service has hoisted Flood warnings for several rivers in the Lower Cape Far Region, including the Cape Fear River in Bladen County and the Lumber River in Robeson County until further notice. Minor and moderate flooding is forecast to continue through early next week.
As you take a look at your 7 day planning forecast into Thanksgiving Day, please notice the following:
- One of the biggest travel days of the year, next Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving will have a favorable commuting forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and a near zero chance for showers.
- Daily high temperatures will mainly be in the 50s, to at best 60s. Nighttime lows will fall into the 40s with a few chilly 30s. On nights with clear skies, some patchy frost will possible mainly for inland areas.
- A dry stretch of weather will prevail through much of the week ahead, for your Thanksgiving and beyond! The chance for a stray showers will near 10% at best.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.