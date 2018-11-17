Carowinds Winterfest returns this weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WECT) - After last year’s inaugural celebration, Carowinds is bringing back Winterfest for a second season and it begins this weekend.
Winterfest offers 10 different holiday wonderlands, a total of 5 million holiday lights, and a 70-foot tall Christmas tree that will be apart of a nightly tree lighting ceremony.
Activities for children include writing letters to Santa from the North Pole Post Office, decorating cookies with Ms. Claus, and greeting members of the Peanuts gang after the Charlie Brown Christmas Spectacular live show.
Local artists can also get in on the fun by having their holiday themed work on display in Artisan Alley.
Season pass holders will able to attend a special preview event tonight before Winterfest opens to the public on Sunday. The event will run on select evenings through the end of the year.
