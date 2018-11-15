10-year-old girl teaches neighborly love, while having secret of her own

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Ten-year-old Kennedy Donley has been neighbors to 18-month-old Abigail Harrill for only a few months. Abigail lives with Down Syndrome. In what goes above and beyond being just a good neighbor, Kennedy has taken it upon herself to research what Abigail lives with and goes through on a daily basis.
“As Abigail’s mom I don’t even know how to thank this 5th grader,” wrote Amy Harrill. “My only thought was to contact you. This neighbor of mine is wise beyond her years and deserves to be honored.” Amy is grateful. She says Kennedy, who goes to Community School of Davidson, approached weeks ago saying she wanted to raise money and awareness for Down’s Syndrome.
She then cooked up her own goodies in the kitchen, made homemade lemonade, and set up her own stand in their Mooresville neighborhood. The next day she came to Amy’s house with the sweetest note and envelope full of cash.
“She told us we could use that money to do whatever we needed for Abigail,” Amy said. “I mean, seriously? She’s a child. How do you show your appreciation for a kind, loving and completely selfless soul like this? Especially one who is only ten years old? I’d love for others to know she has a heart to serve people who can’t give anything in return except love. That’s all Abigail gives her, and that’s all Kennedy wants.”
Amy asked Kennedy’s mom and in that conversation, Kennedy’s mom revealed that Kennedy has her own medical challenges. “Kennedy has a brain tumor,” Amy said. “She never told me that. Her mom gave me permission to pass it on to you. I think that’s amazing. Even on Kennedy’s worst days, she is all smiles, asks about Abigail, spends her own money to buy my 3-year-old things they can do together and has NEVER, not one day, complained about her own situation, pain, or fear.” So with that, please welcome both Abigail AND Kennedy to #MollysKids. -Molly
