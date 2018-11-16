Witness: El Chapo got police escort after escape

CORRECTS LAST OF ATTORNEY TO BALAREZO FROM BALAZERO - During his opening statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Feels, left, gestures to Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, second from right, sitting next to his attorney Eduardo Balarezo, at Brooklyn Federal Court, as Guzman's high-security trial got underway in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The infamous Mexican drug lord has been held in solitary confinement since his extradition to the United States early last year. Guzman pleaded not guilty to charges that he amassed a multi-billion-dollar fortune smuggling tons of cocaine and other drugs in a vast supply chain that reached New York, New Jersey, Texas and elsewhere north of the border. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) (AP)