Wilmington police seek driver who hit bicyclist

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a driver who injured a bicyclist in a hit-and-run last week.
Police say the suspect vehicle failed to yield the right of way and hit the bicyclist at the intersection of 31st Street and Princess Place Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 9.
A witness told police that the vehicle was trying to make a left turn when the hit-and-run occurred. The vehicle immediately left the scene.
The vehicle is described as a dark gray mid-2000′s or newer Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and chrome accents on the door handles and window trim.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
