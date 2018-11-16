Wilmington police seek driver who hit bicyclist

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a driver who injured a bicyclist in a hit-and-run last week.
November 16, 2018 at 11:11 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 11:19 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a driver who injured a bicyclist in a hit-and-run last week.

Police say the suspect vehicle failed to yield the right of way and hit the bicyclist at the intersection of 31st Street and Princess Place Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 9.

A witness told police that the vehicle was trying to make a left turn when the hit-and-run occurred. The vehicle immediately left the scene.

The vehicle is described as a dark gray mid-2000′s or newer Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and chrome accents on the door handles and window trim.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”

